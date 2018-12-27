WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN team meets Yemen's warring sides in Hudaida over cease-fire
Yemeni officials say the meeting involved discussions about the mechanism of the UN team's work and the number of monitors that will be required in the near future.
UN team meets Yemen's warring sides in Hudaida over cease-fire
A Yemeni fighter of the pro-government forces walks with a rifle in the Huthi-held Red Sea port city of Hodeida on December 15, 2018. / AFP Archive
December 27, 2018

Yemeni officials say a UN team has met with representatives of the country's warring parties for the first time in a key port city.

The team, led by Dutch Maj. Gen. Patrick Cammaert, arrived in Hudaida over the weekend to monitor a cease-fire that went into force in the Red Sea port city.

The officials say the meeting Wednesday involved discussions about the mechanism of the team's work and the number of monitors that will be required in the near future.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric had earlier described the meeting as "one of the priorities" of Cammaert's mission.

A truce in Hudaida and its surroundings went into effect on December 18 but has remained shaky, with the two sides accusing each other of violations.

Elsewhere in Yemen, officials say fighting over the past two days between forces loyal to the internationally recognised government and Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in the capital, Sanaa, has left at least 17 dead from both sides.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.

The war between the Houthi rebels and troops loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi escalated in 2015, when he fled into Saudi exile and the Saudi-led military coalition intervened.

Since then, the war has killed some 10,000 people, according to the World Health Organization, although human rights groups say the real death toll could be five times as high.

The conflict has unleashed a major humanitarian crisis and pushed 14 million Yemenis to the brink of famine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us