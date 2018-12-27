WORLD
3 MIN READ
India races against time to rescue 'rat-hole' miners
Authorities are rushing high-power pumps to support rescue effort at a flooded coal mine in northeast Meghalaya state where at least 15 young miners remain trapped since December 13.
India races against time to rescue 'rat-hole' miners
A team of about 100 NDRF experts have been camping at the mine site but their operations have been hampered by lack of sophisticated equipment, officials say. / Reuters
December 27, 2018

Authorities are rushing high-power pumps to support the rescue effort at a flooded mine in India's northeast where at least 15 young miners have been trapped for nearly two weeks, local media reported on Thursday.

There has been no sign of life so far as rescuers struggled to enter the mine where the young miners were trapped on December 13 after a shaft collapsed and the mine, which they were digging illegally, flooded.

S K Singh, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) assistant commandant, said the water was "not going down" and more pumps were needed before the mine could be cleared.

"The water level is not going down. We require more pumps, (the) administration is deploying more pumps. As the water level gets down we may again start our operation," he said.

On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was slammed by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for indifferent approach to the incident.

Criticism also flowed on social media with users highlighting India's assistance in rescue of Thailand cave boys and seeking similar efforts in Meghalaya operation.

'Rat-hole' mines

The area in Meghalaya state is about 130 kilometers north of Shillong, the state capital.

Those missing are believed to be teenage boys used by illegal mining groups to enter "rat-hole" mines with small openings.

A team of about 100 NDRF experts have been camping at the mine site but their operations have been hampered by lack of sophisticated equipment, SK Shastri, NDRF commandant leading the operations, said on Wednesday.

Court ban on mining

An Indian court had banned coal mining in the area in 2014 after environmental activists complained it was responsible for severe water pollution.

But the practice continues with locals illegally extracting coal using dangerous so-called "rat-hole" mines.

This involves digging pits on the side of hills and then burrowing small horizontal tunnels into the hill to reach a coal seam.

At least 15 miners were killed after they were trapped inside a flooded "rat-hole" mine elsewhere in Meghalaya in 2012. Their bodies were never recovered.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us