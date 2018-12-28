WORLD
1 MIN READ
Seoul says personal info of 1,000 North Korean defectors stolen
South Korea's Unification Ministry says police are investigating the hacking attack but have yet to identify the source.
Seoul says personal info of 1,000 North Korean defectors stolen
South Korea's Unification Ministry says it has found no further signs of hacking attacks or data breaches. / Reuters Archive
December 28, 2018

South Korea says it's responding to a hacking attack that stole the names and addresses of nearly 1,000 North Korean defectors who resettled in the South.

A regional office of the Hana resettlement center said on Friday it has been notifying affected defectors after discovering last week that one of its computers had been breached sometime around November.

South Korea's Unification Ministry says police are investigating the hacking attack but have yet to identify the source.

The ministry says it has found no further signs of hacking attacks or data breaches after investigating Hana's offices around the country earlier this week.

About 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea, mostly traveling via China, since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

SOURCE:AP
