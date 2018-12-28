Turkish authorities on Friday detained dozens of suspects over suspected links to Daesh during morning raids in two provinces.

In Ankara, 52 people were taken into custody after the capital's chief prosecutor issued 64 arrest warrants as part of a probe into Daesh.

Raids continued to find the 12 other suspects.

Police discovered weapons including guns and ammunition at the homes of the suspects in Ankara..

And in the northern province of Samsun, 10 Iraqis were detained over suspected Daesh ties, Anadolu Agency said.

Turkish authorities have conducted similar raids in the capital this year.

Just a few days before national elections in June, 14 suspected Daesh members were detained who were suspected of planning an attack on the polls.

Turkey was hit by a series of terror attacks in 2015 and 2016 claimed by the Daesh and PKK terror groups.

The latest arrests come as Turkey has vowed to eliminate Daesh in Syria, threatening to launch an offensive soon against terrorists in the wake of the US announcement to withdraw all ground forces from the war-torn country.