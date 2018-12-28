Three Vietnamese tourists and an Egyptian guide were killed and 11 others wounded when a bomb blast hit their bus on Friday less than four km from Egypt's world famous Giza pyramids, authorities said.

Ten of the wounded were Vietnamese tourists, and one was the Egyptian driver, according to official statements.

The interior ministry said the bus was hit by an explosion from an improvised device hidden near a wall on Marioutiya street at around 6:15 pm local time (1615 GMT) near the Giza Pyramids.

No immediate claim of responsibility was reported.

TRT World spoke with Cairo-based journalist Maged Atef for more details.

Turkey condemns attack

Armed security personnel quickly deployed to the site and cordoned off the area for inspection.

The white tourist bus could be seen with its windows shattered and surrounded by soot-covered debris.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli was set to visit the injured tourists in hospital after following up with his ministers on the incident, a government statement said.

Madbouli said that the Egyptian tour guide had died in hospital from his wounds.

"We condemn this hateful terrorist act," a statement from Turkey's foreign ministry said late on Friday.

"We offer our condolences to the victims' families and hope for a quick recovery to those injured."

Blow to tourism

Egypt's tourism industry has been struggling to recover from terror attacks and domestic instability that has hit the country in recent years.

In July 2017, two German tourists were stabbed to death by a suspected militant at the Egyptian Red Sea beach resort of Hurgada.

In October 2015, a bomb claimed by a local affiliate of Daesh killed 224 people on board a passenger jet carrying Russian tourists over the Sinai peninsula.

The incident dealt a severe blow to Egypt's tourism industry still reeling from the turmoil set off by the 2011 uprising that forced veteran leader Hosni Mubarak from power.

Egypt has for years been battling an insurgency in North Sinai, which surged following the 2013 military ouster of president Mohamed Morsi.

Security forces have since February been conducting a major operation focused on the Sinai Peninsula, aimed at wiping out a local Daesh branch.

More than 450 suspected militants and around 30 Egyptian soldiers have been killed since the offensive began, the army said in October.

The Pyramids of Giza are the only surviving structure of the seven wonders of the ancient world and a major tourist draw attracting visitors from across the globe.