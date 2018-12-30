WORLD
Child malnutrition on the rise in Venezuela
The Venezuelan health system is suffering as a result of the country's economic crisis.
A woman holds a sign with a image of a baby crying with text that reads in Spanish "They took away my rights, there is not milk" during a protest outside the JM de los Rios children's hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, April 27, 2018. / AP
December 30, 2018

Venezuelan families are struggling to provide the bare minimum for their children.

According to the charity Caritas Venezuela, a family needs about 100 times the minimum wage just to cover the most basic nutritional needs. 

"The World Health Organisation says, a country with 10% of its children with malnutrition is at risk, at 12% it's considered famine. In Venezuela, a recent study conducted in five different states shows that we're at 14.8%," says Huniades Urbina, President of Venezuela's Childcare and Pediatrics Society. 

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports from Caracas.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
