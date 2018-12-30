Venezuelan families are struggling to provide the bare minimum for their children.

According to the charity Caritas Venezuela, a family needs about 100 times the minimum wage just to cover the most basic nutritional needs.

"The World Health Organisation says, a country with 10% of its children with malnutrition is at risk, at 12% it's considered famine. In Venezuela, a recent study conducted in five different states shows that we're at 14.8%," says Huniades Urbina, President of Venezuela's Childcare and Pediatrics Society.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports from Caracas.