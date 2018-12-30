TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey strengthens resolve to protect its borders
The Turkish army has been deploying troops and military equipment for weeks as preparations for a major anti-terror operation in Syria.
This picture taken on December 26, 2018 shows a Turkish tank being transported into the rebel-held town of al Rai in northern Syria. / Reuters Archive
December 30, 2018

In 2018, Turkey launched a second military operation inside Syria as part of an effort to secure its borders.

Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch were both aimed at eliminating PKK-YPG and Daesh terrorists from Turkey’s borders.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of PKK which is listed as a terror organisation by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

More than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed since the PKK launched its violent terror campaign in Turkey in 1984.

Daesh also has been a threat to Turkey as they carried out several terror attacks against civilians in the country. 

Turkey now has been preparing another major anti-terror operation against terror groups in Syria. 

TRT World’s Andrew Hopkins reports on how Ankara is taking its fight against terrorism even further abroad.

SOURCE:TRT World
