Taliban fighters killed at least 21 Afghan security forces in simultaneous raids in Sar-e-Pul province in northern Afghanistan, an official said Tuesday, as the city braced for further violence.

The attacks also left another 23 wounded, provincial governor spokesman Zabihullah Amani said.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousof Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Those killed also included a commander of local police for Sayyad district, TRT World's Bilal Sawary said,reporting from Kabul.

In one attack, on the outskirts of the provincial capital, heavy artillery fire by Afghan forces trying to repel the insurgents sent local residents fleeing for safety.

Fighting despite talks

The Taliban have been carrying out near-daily attacks targeting Afghan forces despite stepped-up efforts to find a negotiated end to the country's 17-year war.

US President Donald Trump is reported to be planning to cut back on some of the 14,000 US troops currently in Afghanistan

US representatives have recently held talks with officials of several regional stakeholders in Washington's latest shift in its policy on Afghanistan, where its military involvement goes back to support for the Mujahideen fighting the Soviet forces backing the government in the 1980s.

Taliban sources said they had negotiated with US officials in December over proposals for a six-month ceasefire in Afghanistan and a future withdrawal of foreign troops.

Two weeks ago, the Taliban held talks with US officials in the United Arab Emirates in a meeting that drew in Saudi, Pakistani and Emirati representatives.

The Taliban have not yet held direct talks with Kabul, despite overtures from President Ashraf Ghani.

Iran in talks with Taliban

Iran said Taliban representatives negotiated with Iranian officials in Tehran on Sunday, as the Islamic Republic seeks to advance peace talks in the neighbouring country to curb the influence of other extremist and militant groups.

The talks were held with the knowledge of President Ghani and were intended to set parameters for negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Monday.

"A Taliban delegation was in Tehran yesterday... They had comprehensive negotiations with the Iranian deputy foreign minister," Qasemi said.

The Taliban says the presence of international forces in Afghanistan is the main obstacle to peace.

Daesh terrorists have also been increasingly active in Afghanistan in recent years, clashing with both government forces and the Taliban and alarming neighbouring countries.