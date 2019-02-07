TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey will continue to fight terrorism after US leaves Syria – Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey is "determined" to fight against all terrorist groups, particularly Daesh, threatening the country, the region and the world.
Turkey will continue to fight terrorism after US leaves Syria – Erdogan
President Erdogan said: "The recent initiative that Trump took in Syria ruined the plans of those who are trying to axe the Turkey-US relations". / AA Archive
February 7, 2019

Turkey is ready to assume counter-terrorism role after the US leaves Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"Turkey is ready to take over responsibility in fight against terrorist groups in [Syria] areas which the US will withdraw from," Erdogan said during his address at the US Chamber of Commerce and American-Turkish Council.

US President Donald Trump made the unexpected decision in December to withdraw all 2,000 US troops from Syria, drawing criticism from many allies and security aides, including his own Cabinet.

"The recent initiative that Trump took in Syria ruined the plans of those who are trying to axe the Turkey-US relations," Erdogan said.

Turkey is "determined" to fight against all terrorist groups, particularly Daesh, threatening the country, the region and the world, he added.

On the bilateral relations, Erdogan said that the two NATO allies have successfully overcome all problems and the resistance tests.

The president also said Turkey and the US have a strong, comprehensive and strategic alliance based on common interests.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us