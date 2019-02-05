BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
UK official signs order to extradite tycoon Mallya to India
Mallya, known for his flashy lifestyle, is accused in India of conspiracy to defraud, making false representations and money laundering offenses.
UK official signs order to extradite tycoon Mallya to India
Vijay Mallya leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain, September 12, 2018. / Reuters Archive
February 5, 2019

A British official has signed an order that paves the way for tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition to India to face financial fraud allegations.

The government office that oversees immigration and other issues said in a statement issued on Monday that Home Secretary Sajid Javid "carefully considered all relevant matters" before signing the extradition order.

Mallya has 14 days to appeal.

Known for his flashy lifestyle, he was a leading figure among India's business elite. 

He launched Kingfisher Airlines and owned a stake in the Force India Formula One team.

Mallya is accused in India of conspiracy to defraud, making false representations and money laundering offenses.

He has multiple medical problems, but British Judge Emma Arbuthnot ruled last month he could receive adequate medical care in prison if he were extradited.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us