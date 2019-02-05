Many older South Koreans hope to see a unified Korea.

But not everyone feels as personally attached to that cause.

South Korea's younger generation has increasingly adopted an apathetic attitude towards North Korea.

"I don't really feel a connection to North Korea. I know there are some defectors, but not in my family. And I don't really have friends who are from North Korea so I don't really feel like I have some special connection with them," Oh Sun-yun, an English teacher form South, says.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from South Korea.