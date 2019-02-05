WORLD
In South Korea, young and old differ over Korean reunification
Young people in South Korea have increasingly adopted an apathetic attitude towards the North while the older generation longs for peace.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their meeting at the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea on April 27, 2018. / Reuters
February 5, 2019

Many older South Koreans hope to see a unified Korea.

But not everyone feels as personally attached to that cause. 

South Korea's younger generation has increasingly adopted an apathetic attitude towards North Korea. 

"I don't really feel a connection to North Korea. I know there are some defectors, but not in my family. And I don't really have friends who are from North Korea so I don't really feel like I have some special connection with them," Oh Sun-yun, an English teacher form South, says. 

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from South Korea.

