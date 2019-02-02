WORLD
Syrians in FSA-controlled town rebuild their lives
Residents of Syria's Qabasin say safety and stability are finally returning to the region after Turkey cleared out Daesh during Operation Euphrates Shield.
With the help of the Turkish-backed FSA, Syrians are are rebuilding devastated areas in Qabasin, Syria. / TRTWorld
February 2, 2019

Residents of the Syrian town of Qabasin are now rebuilding their homes after the war caused severe damage to infrastructure and the economy.

Around one-third of the town's houses now lies in ruins – a problem that has forced residents to look for other places to live. 

"At the time of Daesh we couldn't get even a loaf of bread. They would not allow us to work or move around. They stepped into everything. They didn't allow us to live," said Abdullah Asani, a construction worker.

For the past two years, the town has been in the hands of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), backed by Turkey. With their help, reconstruction has started. 

"The project consists of five blocks. In total we'll have 190 apartments and 95 shops. In addition, there'll be a playground for children," said Jouma Muslim, the director of a reconstruction project in Qabasin.

"The compound will house 2000 people when finished. Nearly 50 people work on the project."

Turkish officials say more than 300,000 Syrians have returned since 2017, a move which was made possible after the Turkish military cleared out Daesh during Operation Euphrates Shield.

TRT World'sAlaattin Kilic has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
