Israeli fire wounds 32 Palestinians - Gaza health ministry
The Palestinians were shot during protests along the border, but none were reported to be in a life-threatening condition, Gaza ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said.
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip on February 1, 2019 / Reuters
February 1, 2019

Thirty-two Palestinians were shot and wounded by Israeli troops along the Gaza border on Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said in a statement they were shot during protests along the border, but none were reported to be in a life-threatening condition.

The Israeli army said approximately 10,000 demonstrators gathered in different locations along the fence separating the Gaza Strip from Israel.

Palestinians have for nearly a year gathered at least weekly in various spots along the Gaza border for the protests.

They want to be able to return to the homes their families fled in the war surrounding Israel's creation in 1948, and they are calling for an end to a blockade of Gaza.

At least 246 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March 30, the majority during border protests but also by tank fire and air strikes.

