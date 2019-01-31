WORLD
2 MIN READ
German court refers headscarf case to European Court of Justice
A Turkish-origin German woman working for drugstore chain Mueller returned to work after maternity leave wearing a headscarf but was told that doing so is against the company's policy.
German court refers headscarf case to European Court of Justice
Nearly 4.7 million Muslims live in Germany where religious freedoms are protected by the constitution. / AP Archive
January 31, 2019

The Federal Labour Court of Germany sent a Turkish woman's headscarf case to the European Court of Justice on Thursday.

The case stemming from 2016 revolves around a woman working for German drugstore chain Mueller who returned to work after maternity leave wearing a headscarf. She was told that the headscarf is against the company's policy on religious statements. 

Georg Sendelbeck, 35-year-old Cigdem K's lawyer, said at the hearing that the headscarf cannot be treated like a piece of clothing and hung on a coat rack.

Germany's Federal Labor Court on January 30 referred the matter to the European Court of Justice to fully clarify the legal dispute between the employer and the employee.

The Bavarian State Labour Court had earlier rejected the appeal filed by the employer last year and decided in Cigdem K's favour.

Mueller's lawyers say that the freedom of the company was restricted, and referred the case to the Federal Labour Court, referring to the decisions of the European Court of Justice in 2017 that allowed employers to ban staff from wearing Islamic headscarves and other visible religious symbols under certain conditions. The conditions included a threat posed to the business or loss of customers

Nearly 4.7 million Muslims live in Germany where religious freedoms are protected by the constitution.

However, Muslim women who wear headscarves have faced an increasing level of discrimination in recent years amid a rise in anti-Muslim sentiment, triggered by propaganda from far-right and populist parties which have exploited the refugee crisis.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us