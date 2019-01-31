In Cameroon, government forces are facing an armed uprising in English speaking parts of the country as the separatists want a state that's independent of the predominantly Francophone government.

The banana, rubber and palm oil plantations run by the state are decaying in the country due to security threats faced by the workers who say they're becoming targets in that conflict.

"The plantations have been abandoned because of insecurity reasons for many, many months," said Frankline NJIE, General Manager of Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC).

"They took us to banana plantation and started cutting off the fingers of three women beside me. When it was my turn, they cut off one of my finger. The man beside me was shot in his side and his two of his fingers were chopped off," said Mako Mokosso, a victim.

Victims say the attacks were carried out by separatists who want to paralyse the government's plantations and cut off its revenue.

TRT World'sArison Tamfu reports from Yaounde.