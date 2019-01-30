Carlos Ghosn said Nissan executives opposed to his plan for closer ties with automaking partner Renault SA were behind the financial misconduct allegations against him.

Ghosn believes his arrest and the charges against him are the results of a "plot and treason" at his former employer Nissan, he told the Nikkei newspaper on Wednesday.

This is the first press interview Ghosn has given since his stunning arrest on November 19 and it was conducted in the Tokyo detention centre where he has languished ever since.

The 64-year-old has been denied bail several times, with the court considering him a flight risk and concerned that he could attempt to destroy evidence.

But he stressed to the Japanese business daily that he "won't flee. I will defend (myself)", according to the Nikkei.

"All the evidence is with Nissan and Nissan forbids all employees to talk to me," he added.

Even his own lawyer has said it is unlikely he will be released before a trial, which could take up to six months to organise given the complexity of the case.

The charges

Ghosn faces three separate charges, all of which he denies.

He stands accused of under-reporting his income between 2010 and 2015 to the tune of five billion yen ($46 billion) and continuing to do so for a further three years.

He also stands accused of a complex scheme to try to pass off personal foreign exchange losses to Nissan and using company funds to reimburse a Saudi contact who stumped up collateral for him.

The executive, once feted for his turnaround of the struggling Nissan, has been removed as chairman of the Japanese firm as well as of Mitsubishi Motors. He resigned as chairman and chief executive of French company Renault.

He told the Nikkei that there was a plan to "integrate" the three companies but insisted it was intended to ensure there would be "autonomy under one holding company."