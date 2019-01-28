TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
UN expert probing Khashoggi murder meets Turkish FM
Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard, on a week-long visit to Turkey with a forensic and legal team, holds talks with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in connection with the murder of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.
UN expert probing Khashoggi murder meets Turkish FM
Agnes Callamard (L) , who met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, will report her finding to the UN Human Rights Council in June. / Reuters
January 28, 2019

Turkey's foreign minister on Monday met with a UN official to discuss the case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Mevlut Cavusoglu met with Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, who is leading an international inquiry into the killing of Khashoggi and is on a week-long visit to Turkey.

TRT World'sReagan Des Vines has more.

Along with Cavusoglu and Callamard, the meeting in the official foreign ministry residence saw the attendance of several experts. 

Callamard and the experts will also meet Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul. They are also expected to meet with Irfan Fidan, Istanbul's chief public prosecutor.

The UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner said in a statement last week that Callamard will "assess the steps taken by governments to address and respond to the killing, and the nature and extent of states' and individuals' responsibilities for the killing."

'Review and evaluate'

"The inquiry will also seek to identify ways by which states can strengthen fulfillment of their international commitments to protect the right to life, prevent violations and ensure accountability," the statement quoted Callamard as saying.

The probe will "review and evaluate, from a human rights perspective, the circumstances surrounding the killing of Khashoggi," the statement read.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports from Ankara.

Findings to come out in June

Callamard is being accompanied by Baroness Helena Kennedy, QC, and Professor Duarte Nuno Vieira from the University of Coimbra, Portugal.

She will report her findings to the UN Human Rights Council during the June 2019 session.

After producing various contradictory explanations, Riyadh acknowledged Khasshogi was killed inside the consulate building, blaming the act on a botched rendition operation.

Turkey has sought the extradition of the Saudi citizens involved in the killing as well as a fuller accounting of the killing from Riyadh.

CIA urged to release recordings

Human Rights Watch on Monday called on the United States' Central Intelligence Agency (or CIA) to share its intercepted recordings of Khashoggi's murder.

The NGO's director Kenneth Roth said Khashoggi's assassination is important enough on an international level that the CIA should reveal evidence regarding the killing.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us