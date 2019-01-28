TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey's Red Crescent to collaborate with charities from Muslim countries
Turkey's Red Crescent assisted 7 million people in 45 countries in 2017 alone, providing food, shelter, healthcare and other services as part of its disaster and emergency relief programmes.
The Red Crescent-Red Cross network is to take shape at a meeting in Istanbul over the next few days. / AA
January 28, 2019

The Turkish Red Crescent has been working tirelessly for a hundred and fifty years to help millions of people across the World.

However now, Turkey's biggest aid group wants to do more, as it is planning to form a network with Red Crescent and Red Cross charities from 57 other Muslim-majority nations.

 TRT World’s Shamim Chowdhury reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
