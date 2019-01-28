The Turkish Red Crescent has been working tirelessly for a hundred and fifty years to help millions of people across the World.

It assisted 7 million people in 45 countries in 2017 alone, providing food, shelter, healthcare and other services as part of its disaster and emergency relief programmes.

However now, Turkey's biggest aid group wants to do more, as it is planning to form a network with Red Crescent and Red Cross charities from 57 other Muslim-majority nations.

TRT World’s Shamim Chowdhury reports.