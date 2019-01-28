WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuela opposition leader urges Britain not to give gold to Maduro
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-declared president Juan Guaido has asked British authorities to stop President Nicolas Maduro gaining access to gold reserves held in the Bank of England, according to letters released by his party on Sunday.
Venezuela opposition leader urges Britain not to give gold to Maduro
Venezuela wants its gold back from the Bank of England. / Reuters
January 28, 2019

Maduro has been disavowed by a broad group of Western nations and Latin American neighbours that accuse him of undermining democracy, and a growing number of countries have recognised Guaido as legitimate interim leader of the troubled OPEC nation.

Since last year Maduro's government has been trying to repatriate gold from the Bank of England, fearing it could be caught up in international sanctions against his administration.

Those holdings jumped to around $1.3 billion after Venezuela's central bank closed out a gold swap deal with Deutsche Bank, sources told Reuters last week.

In letters to British Prime Minister Theresa May and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, Guaido said Maduro government officials were seeking to sell the gold and move the proceeds to Venezuela's central bank.

"I am writing to ask you to stop this illegitimate transaction," wrote Guaido. "If the money is transferred ... it will be used by the illegitimate and kleptocratic regime of Nicolas Maduro to repress and brutalize the Venezuelan people."

The Bank of England and May's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In the past, the bank has declined to comment on questions about Venezuela's gold, citing client privacy considerations.

Venezuela's central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Losing the gold would be a significant blow to the country's finances, undermining its ability to obtain hard currency crucial to importing items ranging from food and medicine to auto parts and consumer electronics.

Venezuela is struggling under hyperinflation now approaching 2 million percent annually. A broad economic collapse has fueled an exodus of some three million people since 2015.

On Sunday, Israel joined the countries backing the 35-year-old Guaido, and President Donald Trump's administration said it had accepted Venezuelan opposition figure Carlos Alfredo Vecchio as the country's diplomatic representative in the United States.

The United States on Saturday called on the world to "pick a side" on Venezuela and urged countries to disconnect financially from Maduro's government.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us