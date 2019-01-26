WORLD
3 MIN READ
Fifty mass graves discovered in western DRC - UN rights group
A senior official of the UN Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) in DRC says graves have been discovered in Yumbi in western Mai-Ndombe province.
Fifty mass graves discovered in western DRC - UN rights group
Earlier this month, the UN said at least 890 people were killed during three days of inter-communal clashes in the region. / AP Archive
January 26, 2019

More than 50 mass graves have been identified in western Democratic Republic of Congo after a spate of killings in the region, a UN rights group has said.

"There are more than 50 mass graves, as well as common and individual graves that we have identified" in Yumbi in western Mai-Ndombe province, said Abdoul Aziz Thioye, director of the UN Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) in DRC following a joint fact-finding mission with local authorities.

"This suggests that the number (of deaths) is quite high because a communal grave depending on size may contain five, ten bodies" or even "one hundred bodies or four times more", said Thioye on Friday.

The army chief in western DRC, General Fall Sikabwe, told AFP said an investigation had begun.

"They have killed soldiers and policemen, taking their weapons to slaughter with," he said, giving no further details about the killings.

Earlier this month, the UN said at least 890 people were killed during three days of inter-communal clashes in the region.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on January 16 that the UN office had been informed by "credible sources" that the people were killed between December 16 and 18 in four villages in Yumbi.

The violence appears to have been rooted in a longstanding rivalry between the Banunu and Batende ethnic groups, sparked when Banunu tribespeople buried a traditional chief on Batende land on the night of December 13.

Around 465 houses and building were then burned down or pillaged, including two primary schools, a health centre, a market and the office of the national elections commission, the UN rights office said.

The UN refugee agency said earlier this month that 16,000 people had fled from the villages into the neighbouring Republic of Congo, also known as Congo-Brazzaville.

In 2009, ethnic clashes in the region forced 130,000 people to seek shelter in Republic of Congo — which now hosts 60,000 refugees, mainly from the DRC, the Central African Republic and Rwanda.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us