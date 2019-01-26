TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish base in northern Iraq attacked after PKK provocation
Attack causes partial damage to vehicles and equipment, Turkish Defense Ministry says in a statement. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack.
Turkish base in northern Iraq attacked after PKK provocation
The attack happened at Turkey's Duhok base in the Iraq's north. / AA
January 26, 2019

A base belonging to Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq was attacked after PKK terror group’s provocation, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Saturday. 

“As a result of the provocation of the PKK terrorist organisation, an attack took place in our base area located in northern Iraq,” the ministry said in a statement. 

There was a partial damage to vehicles and equipment in the attack, it said, adding that necessary measures were being taken regarding the incident.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack, saying “we will not give the right to live to those who intend to disturb our peace and welfare.”

The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) leader Nechirvan Barzani spoke with the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday discussing the attack.

"There are provocateurs behind the attack and they will be punished," the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement.

The KRG will launch a comprehensive investigation into the incident, read the statement.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — recognised as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.

TRT World'sCan Hasasu has more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us