Romania struggles to bring down highest infant mortality rate in EU
Around eight out of every 1000 babies dies before the age of one in Romania. Around 43,000 doctors have left the country since 2007 to look for better opportunities elsewhere.
A newborn baby holds his mother's hand at the intensive care unit of the Marie Curie children's hospital, on March 18, 2012, in Bucharest, Romania. (File photo) / AP
January 26, 2019

Infant mortality in Romania is the highest in the European Union.

Around eight out of every 1000 babies dies before the age of one in the country.

The shortage of doctors is one of the main reasons.

Government says about 43,000 doctors have left the country since it became part of the EU bloc in 2007.

"I don't have a clear idea about what we can do to keep doctors from leaving. We raise wages, we invest in infrastructure, but there's still something missing," said Sorina Pintea, the Minister of Health.

TRT World'sLaurentiu Colintineanu reports from Bucharest.

SOURCE:TRT World
