The US is sending additional troops to Syria to help provide protection to other American forces and their equipment as they withdraw from the country under a directive from President Donald Trump, a defence official confirmed on Thursday, according to an Anadolu Agency report.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to comment on the number of troops being sent or their destination, citing security concerns.

Another anonymous defence official asserted that more troops would be needed to ensure security ahead of any withdrawal.

The Pentagon has yet to issue an official statement on the move.

A spokesperson for the Defense Department, Sean Robertson, said Operation Inherent Resolve is implementing the "orderly withdrawal" from northeast Syria.

"Troop numbers will fluctuate during this process. Out of concern for operational security, we will not discuss specific troop movements or timelines," Robertson said in an emailed statement.

He said the US withdrawal "is based on operational conditions on the ground, including conversations with our allies and partners, and is not subject to an arbitrary timeline".

Last month, Trump abruptly announced plans to withdraw all 2,000 American troops from the war-weary country, saying the US-led coalition had succeeded in militarily defeating the Daesh terrorist group.