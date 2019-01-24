Embattled Renault boss Carlos Ghosn has resigned, France's economy minister said on Thursday ahead of a board meeting at which the French car maker is to appoint his successors.

A senior director from the firm "received last night the letter of resignation from Carlos Ghosn", who remains detained in Japan, Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

Ghosn, who had held both roles, is expected to stay behind bars for several months after seeing a second bail request denied on Tuesday.

He faces three separate charges: two of under-declaring his income by tens of millions of dollars over eight years and another of seeking to shift personal investment losses.

He denies Japanese accusations that he under-reported income as chairman of Nissan and other charges.

Renault's board will be asked to appoint Jean-Dominique Senard and Thierry Bollore to replace departing Chairman and Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn when it meets later on Thursday, a French government spokesman said.

Senard and Bollore "will be presented this morning to the board of directors", Benjamin Griveaux told Radio Classique.

Nissan meeting

Japanese car giant Nissan said on Thursday it was preparing to hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting by mid-April to remove its detained former chairman, Ghosn from the board of directors.

"Nissan... has begun preparations to hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, targeting mid-April 2019," the Japanese firm said in a short statement.

"The agenda is to be limited to the discharge of directors Carlos Ghosn and (right-hand man) Greg Kelly, and the appointment of a new director to be nominated by Renault."