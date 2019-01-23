WORLD
3 MIN READ
China recognises Afghan Taliban as political force
China's ambassador to Pakistan says his country recognises the group as a political force because they are part of the Afghan peace process.
China recognises Afghan Taliban as political force
Taliban militants hand over their weapons after joining the Afghan government's reconciliation and reintegration program, in Herat province on May 14, 2012 / Reuters
January 23, 2019

China recognises the Taliban as a “political force” amid its participation in the Afghan peace process, said its envoy to Pakistan, according to local media.

Yao Jing, China’s ambassador in Islamabad, also praised Pakistan’s role in facilitating the Afghan peace process -- including its efforts to facilitate talks between the Taliban and US  -- and helping end the long conflict in Afghanistan.

"China will pick Taliban as a political force because they are now part of the Afghan political process and they have some political concerns," the Dawn quoted Yao telling a gathering in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

China has had contacts with the Afghan government and Taliban, and its special envoy visited the Taliban political office in Doha, he added.

"China supports all efforts taken for peace in Afghanistan because the Afghan people deserve peace and stability," said Yao.

On Jauary 14, on a four-nation trip, top US peace negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad visited Beijing and met with Chinese officials.

"Fruitful talks with senior Chinese officials who committed to the success of Afghan peace. We discussed regional support for an inclusive peace process for all Afghans & ensuring Afghanistan never again serves as a platform for terrorism," Khalilzad tweeted after his meetings with Chinese officials

Last December, Pakistan confirmed it had arranged rare direct talks between Washington and the Taliban, paving the way for a negotiated settlement of the conflict that has entered its 18th year.

In 2015, Pakistan facilitated the landmark first round of direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Islamabad, but the process broke down after Taliban announced the death of their longtime leader Mullah Omer, triggering a bitter power struggle within the militia.

Chances for resumption of the stalled process dimmed further following the death of Omer’s successor, Mullah Mansur, in a US drone strike in 2016 on Pakistan, near the Afghan border.

Since then, several attempts to resume the stalled peace process have been made by a four-nation group made up of Pakistan, Afghanistan, the US, and China

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us