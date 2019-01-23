WORLD
3 MIN READ
Clashes ahead of planned Venezuela protests kill at least four
Supporters and opponents of President Nicolas Maduro clashed overnight leaving dead a16-year-old in capital Caracas and three others in the southern state of Bolivar, police say. Both sides have planned major rallies on Wednesday.
Clashes ahead of planned Venezuela protests kill at least four
People take part in a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, January 23, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. The placard reads, "We are free." / Reuters
January 23, 2019

At least four people were killed following overnight clashes ahead of Wednesday's rival protests in Venezuela by supporters and opponents of President Nicolas Maduro, police and non-governmental organisations said.

A 16-year-old was among the dead having suffered "a firearm injury during a demonstration" in the capital Caracas, the Social Conflict Observatory said.

The other three deaths were registered in the southern state of Bolivar.

Venezuela's re-invigorated opposition faces a crucial test on Wednesday as it seeks to fill streets nationwide with protesters in an appeal to the military and the poor to shift loyalties that until recently looked solidly behind Maduro's socialist government.

The protests have been called to coincide with a historic date for Venezuelans –– the anniversary of the 1958 coup that overthrew military dictator Marcos Perez Jimenez.

Opposition gains traction 

The anti-Maduro movement, led by National Assembly President Juan Guaido, has gained traction since the former bus driver was sworn in for a second term as president on January 10.

Maduro won elections in May that were boycotted by the opposition and dismissed as a fraud by the European Union, United States and Organization of American States.

In 2016, Maduro lost control of the National Assembly, enabling the opposition to challenge his leadership, but the loyalist-dominated Supreme Court stripped the legislature of its powers in 2017.

The National Assembly has been powerless since then but Guaido, who became president of the body earlier this month, has risen to the challenge of taking on Maduro's power.

The government has responded by announcing its own demonstration in support of Maduro.

Maduro's spat with US

President Maduro had earlier ordered a revision of diplomatic ties with Washington after US Vice President Mike Pence declared his support for anti-government protesters. 

Maduro was responding to comments made by Pence, who gave his support to Venezuela's opposition and called Maduro a "dictator with no legitimate claim to power." 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us