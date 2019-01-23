WORLD
Israel forces arrest 16 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
According to Palestinian figures, some 6,000 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli detention facilities, including 51 women and 250 minors.
People walk in a damaged house where a Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces, near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 13, 2018. / Reuters
January 23, 2019

 Israeli forces rounded up 16 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Wednesday.

It said the individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of these activities.

According to the statement, the arrested Palestinians were taken to custody for further questioning.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, some 6,000 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli detention facilities, including 51 women and 250 minors.

