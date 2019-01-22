WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian regime artillery fire kills three civilians in opposition-held Idlib
At least 45 civilians were killed in regime attacks on Idlib between September 17 and December 24 last year, according to a Syrian Network for Human Rights report.
Syrian regime artillery fire kills three civilians in opposition-held Idlib
A Syrian woman receives treatment at a hospital in Aleppo on November 24, 2018. / AFP
January 22, 2019

At least three civilians were killed on Tuesday in artillery attacks by the Syrian regime in Syria’s opposition-held Idlib province, according to local sources.

One civilian was killed as the towns of Kafr Zita, Latamnah and Morek — all located inside Idlib’s de-escalation zone — were targeted by regime artillery fire, Rami Sellul, White Helmets civil-defence agency director, said.

Another two civilians, one of them a child, were killed and six wounded under intense artillery fire against Havir village in western Aleppo province, also inside Idlib's de-escalation zone, Omar Haj Obeida, White Helmets' Aleppo director, said.

A total of 45 civilians were killed in regime's attacks in Idlib between September 17 and December 24 last year, according to Syrian Network for Human Rights report published last month.

Following a September 17 meeting in Sochi between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the two sides agreed to establish a demilitarized zone — in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited — in Idlib.

Under the deal, opposition groups in Idlib were allowed to remain in areas in which they were already present, while Russia and Turkey began carrying out joint patrols in the area to prevent any resumption of fighting.

Hayat Tahrir al Sham which had links to the Al Qaeda terror group also has a presence in Idlib and Turkey accuses the Syrian regime of using HTS as a pretext to bomb the province, placing the lives of around 3 million civilians in danger.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us