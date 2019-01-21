WORLD
Bus-truck collision kills 26 in southwest Pakistan
The bus carrying dozens of passengers was heading from the southern city of Karachi to Panjgur district, when it crashed with an oil tanker in Lasbela district in southwestern Balochistan province.
Deadly traffic accidents are common in Pakistan owing to reckless driving and the bad condition of roads. / AFP Archive
January 21, 2019

At least 26 people were killed when a bus in southwest Pakistan burst into flames after crashing with an oil tanker on Monday, officials said.

According to a local official, the bus carrying 40 passengers was heading from the southern city of Karachi to Panjgur district, when it crashed in Lasbela district.

"We have recovered 24 bodies from the vehicle. All of them were burned," local administration chief in Lasbela district, Shabir Mengal, told AFP.

"The bus is very hot from the inside, we are taking out bodies slowly."

Senior police official Agha Ramzan Ali also confirmed the crash and said a rescue operation was underway.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in Pakistan owing to reckless driving and the bad condition of roads.

Every year hundreds of people lose their lives in traffic related incidents in the country.

