TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey won’t let Syria safe zone be turned into 'swamp'
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would take necessary steps in Syria, if promises given by the US are not kept and almost all preparations have been completed for an operation in Syria.
Turkey won’t let Syria safe zone be turned into 'swamp'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting of the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) in the capital Ankara on January 21, 2019. / AA
January 21, 2019

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would never allow implementation of a safe zone in northern Syria that will turn into “a swamp” like northern Iraq.

"We can never allow an implementation of a safe zone [to be established in northern Syria] to be transformed into another swamp against our country," Erdogan said at a meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

He said, however, that Ankara was not against the formation of a 30-km safe zone in northern Syria near Turkey’s border, adding the aim of a safe zone should be to keep terrorist organisations away from Turkey's border.

The president said Turkey has “no eye” on Syria's territorial integrity, adding he would also discuss the issue with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow in the upcoming days.

About a possible operation in the region east of the Euphrates River, Erdogan said almost all preparations have been completed and Turkey was ready to start the operation.

“I said this to President Trump, you give us logistical support and we will clean Daesh from the area. We will clean the other terrorists in this area as well,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan said Turkey would start taking necessary measures regarding Syria, if promises are not kept.

“If during the Obama [former US president] period the promises that were given were kept, we would have completed the necessary operations after olive branch and President Trump recognises these problems,” he said.

A mission east of the Euphrates River, which Turkey has been suggesting for months, would follow Turkey's two successful cross-border operations into Syria since 2016 — Operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch — meant to eradicate the presence of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists near Turkey’s borders.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins has more on the story.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

"Those who have carried out even a slightest attack on our country will pay a heavy price. In particular, Daesh, YPG, PYD, all of them will pay a heavy price," Erdogan said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us