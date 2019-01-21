A suicide car bomb attack on a military convoy in northeastern Syria on Monday killed five members of YPG terror group accompanying US-led coalition troops, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said five YPG terrorists were killed in the attack, which occurred on a road in Hasakah province.

The British-based monitor also said two American soldiers were injured in the attack.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, its propaganda agency Amaq said.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, recognised as a terrorist organisation by the EU, US and Turkey.

Monday's attack comes five days after a Manbij explosion killed 19 people including four Americans.

TRT World'sOubai Shahbandar has more on the story.