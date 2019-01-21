In the United States, Monday is a public holiday to commemorate civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

King dedicated his life to fighting racism in America.

King was 39-years-old at the time of his death, was in Memphis to support striking sanitation workers who were fighting for increased wages and better working conditions.

He was gunned down on a hotel balcony by James Earl Ray, a zealous supporter of segregation, hours before the the second sanitation march was to commence.

Some claim the Presidency of Donald Trump is reopening racial divides.

Activist Wafa May Elamin believe racial tensions have actually been building steadily since the 9/11 attacks.

TRT World'sJon Brain reports.