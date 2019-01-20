WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ten UN peacekeepers killed in attack in northern Mali by Al Qaeda affiliate
Twenty-five more were wounded in the attack that happened early on Sunday at the Aguelhok base 200 kilometres north of Kidal and towards the border with Algeria.
Ten UN peacekeepers killed in attack in northern Mali by Al Qaeda affiliate
More than 13,000 peacekeepers are deployed in Mali as part of a UN mission that was established after militias seized northern Mali in 2012. / Reuters Archive
January 20, 2019

Ten peacekeepers from Chad were killed and at least 25 were injured Sunday in an attack on their camp near a village in northern Mali, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Nusrat Al Islam, an Al Qaeda affiliate, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

Guterres strongly condemned what he described as a "complex attack" on the UN peace mission's camp in Aguelhok, near Kidal.

The identity of the attackers was not immediately clear. UN peacekeeping and French forces are stationed in northern Mali to combat well-armed militant groups seen as the gravest threat to security across Africa's Sahel region.

The clash near Aguelhok occurred early on Sunday following an attack "by assailants in many armed vehicles," the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said in a statement earlier.

The mission's chief Mahamat Saleh Annadif demanded "a robust, swift and concerted response."

A 2015 peace deal signed by Mali’s government and separatist groups has failed to end the violence. Militants have also staged assaults on high-profile targets in the capital, Bamako, and in neighbouring Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast.

French forces intervened in Mali in 2013 to drive back fighters who had hijacked a Tuareg uprising a year earlier, and some 4,000 French troops remain there.

The UN Security Council then deployed peacekeepers, which have been targets of a concerted guerrilla campaign.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us