Turkey is ready to take over the security in Syria's Manbij without delay, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a phone conversation with his US counterpart late on Sunday.

A statement from the Turkish presidency said Erdogan and US President Donald Trump agreed to take joint measures to clear Daesh's remnants in Syria and prevent the group's resurgence.

The Turkish President emphasised that Turkey will not allow the PKK and its Syrian affiliate the PYD/YPG to destabilise northeastern Syria.

President Erdogan also said that an attack that left four US personnel dead last week in Manbij was an act of provocation aimed at affecting Trump's decision last month to withdraw US troops from Syria.

Erdogan expressed his condolences to Trump over American staff who lost their lives in last week's terrorist attack in Manbij.

At least four Americans were killed, and three others injured in an apparent suicide attack in Manbij, Syria, the Pentagon said last week.

US Central Command said two service members died, as well as a Pentagon civilian and a contractor, while conducting a "local engagement." A defense official speaking on condition of anonymity said the contractor was working as an interpreter.

All of the wounded Americans were service members, according to the command.

An unknown number of local civilians were also killed and injured.

Erdogan and Trump also discussed the bilateral relations, as well as the latest developments in Syria.