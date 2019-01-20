TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey ready to take over security in Syria's Manbij – Erdogan to Trump
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone and agreed to take joint measures to clear Daesh's remnants in Syria and prevent group's resurgence.
Turkey ready to take over security in Syria's Manbij – Erdogan to Trump
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and US President Donald Trump shake hands prior to their meeting in New York, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Erdogan is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. / AP
January 20, 2019

Turkey is ready to take over the security in Syria's Manbij without delay, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a phone conversation with his US counterpart late on Sunday.

A statement from the Turkish presidency said Erdogan and US President Donald Trump agreed to take joint measures to clear Daesh's remnants in Syria and prevent the group's resurgence.

The Turkish President emphasised that Turkey will not allow the PKK and its Syrian affiliate the PYD/YPG to destabilise northeastern Syria.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins brings more from Turkey's capital Ankara.

President Erdogan also said that an attack that left four US personnel dead last week in Manbij was an act of provocation aimed at affecting Trump's decision last month to withdraw US troops from Syria.

Erdogan expressed his condolences to Trump over American staff who lost their lives in last week's terrorist attack in Manbij.

At least four Americans were killed, and three others injured in an apparent suicide attack in Manbij, Syria, the Pentagon said last week.

US Central Command said two service members died, as well as a Pentagon civilian and a contractor, while conducting a "local engagement." A defense official speaking on condition of anonymity said the contractor was working as an interpreter.

All of the wounded Americans were service members, according to the command.

An unknown number of local civilians were also killed and injured.

Erdogan and Trump also discussed the bilateral relations, as well as the latest developments in Syria.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us