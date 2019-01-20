WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey seeks to improve healthcare in Syria's Afrin
Healthcare services in Syria’s Afrin has improved since Turkey established medical clinics in several rural areas to provide free medical services for locals.
Turkey seeks to improve healthcare in Syria's Afrin
Turkey has opened medical clinics in several rural areas in Afrin, Syria.
January 20, 2019

Residents in Syria's Afrin had problems getting healthcare in the six years the YPG/PKK terror group controlled the area, but the healthcare system in the region has now improved with Turkey's support.

Turkish institutions have established medical clinics in several rural areas to provide free medical services for locals.

''When we first came here, the YPG had destroyed all the equipment. We've fixed it and brought new equipment from Turkey. Now, we have doctors here for all the main clinic branches. We're now working side by side, 140 people mainly from Syria,'' said Murat Colakoglu, a chief physician.

The hospital employs Arabs, Turks and Kurds. 

"When the Syrian regime was here, there was only a small community clinic. During the YPG's reign, there were only private hospitals, where people had to pay for the treatment and the medicine," said Ilham Rashid, a nurse.

"But now in this hospital, there're professional doctors and good medical equipment. Besides, it's free,'' she said.

Turkey on January 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people. The YPG/PYD is the group’s Syrian branch.

TRT World'sAlaattin Kilic reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us