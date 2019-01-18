WORLD
Over 100 Nigerian soldiers killed in northeast since late December - report
The UN fears an exodus of people fleeing to Chad if the Nigerian army cannot contain fighting that has intensified in recent weeks.
A Chadian soldier poses for a picture at the front line during battle against insurgent group Boko Haram in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. / Reuters
January 18, 2019

Armed groups have killed more than 100 Nigerian soldiers and captured an "enormous" stock of weapons in clashes in northeast Nigeria since December 26, according to a report published on Friday by a UN-led group of aid agencies in Chad.

The report by the aid groups, dated January 17, said attacks by armed groups had intensified over the past few weeks, which could force people to flee to Chad if the attacks are not stopped by the Nigerian army.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

SOURCE:Reuters
