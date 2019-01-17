In pictures: Tunisia wage strike hits normal life
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Tunisia wage strike hits normal lifeStreet protests draw thousands as huge UGTT union stages one-day nationwide strike to challenge government's refusal to raise salaries of some 670,000 public servants.
Tunisian workers stage a protest in front of the national union headquarters in the capital Tunis, Thursday, January 17, 2019. / AP
January 17, 2019

Workers around Tunisia went on strike on Thursday to demand higher pay in a standoff with a government struggling to reduce unemployment, poverty and social tensions.

All flights in and out of the north African country's main airport were cancelled, and schools nationwide were closed. 

Ports, public transport, hospitals and other public services were also disrupted.

Thousands of people gathered at the national union headquarters in Tunis and marched through the capital's main thoroughfare, carrying signs reading "Get Out!" and "The People Want the Fall of the Regime." Rallies were also held in other cities.

SOURCE:AP
