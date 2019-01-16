WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia to consider interests of Turkey, all parties in Syria - FM Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia would seek to take into full account the interests of all parties involved, including Syria's neighbours, in resolving the Syrian conflict.
Russia to consider interests of Turkey, all parties in Syria - FM Lavrov
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during the annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, January 16, 2019. / Reuters
January 16, 2019

Russia will the consider interests of all parties and Syria’s neighbours including Turkey regarding the proposed 32-kilometre (20-mile) safe zone that is under consideration for northern Syria, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"We will fully seek to take into account the interests of all parties involved, all of Syria's neighbours," Sergey Lavrov told an annual news conference in Moscow.

"And, of course, the security interests of all countries in the region, including Turkey, will be part of the agreements that we will seek," he added.

On Monday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with his US counterpart Donald Trump, discussing the idea of establishing a terror-free safe zone in northern Syria.

The phone call came after Trump threatened to "devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds," conflating "Kurds" with the terrorist PKK/YPG in Syria, a false equivalence that Turkey has repeatedly criticized.

The PKK is considered a terror organisation by the US, EU and Turkey. The YPG is its Syrian wing. 

In the PKK's 30-year campaign of terror against Turkey, some 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us