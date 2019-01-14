TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey not deterred by threats – Cavusoglu
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu pushed back against comments from US President Donald Trump, saying nothing could be achieved by threatening Ankara economically and strategic partners should not communicate over social media.
Turkey not deterred by threats – Cavusoglu
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) waves to the media before a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) at the State Department in Washington, US, November 20, 2018. / Reuters Archive
January 14, 2019

Ankara will not shrink from threats by US President Donald Trump, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday.   

"We have repeatedly said that we are never afraid of threats. Threatening Turkey economically will get you nowhere," Cavusoglu told a news conference with his Luxembourg counterpart Jean Asselborn in the Turkish capital Ankara. 

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports from the Turkish capital.

Cavusoglu's remarks came in response to Trump's threat to attack Turkey's economy if Ankara hits the terror group PKK/YPG during the withdrawal of US troops from Syria.   

"Strategic partners" should not communicate through social media, Cavusoglu added, in clear reference to the perennially tweeting US leader.   

"The US Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds," Trump tweeted on Sunday, conflating Kurds with the terrorist PKK/YPG, a confusion that Turkey has repeatedly criticised.   

Cavusoglu said Turkey is not the enemy of the Kurdish people.   

He added there is serious pressure on Trump not to withdraw from Syria.   

Following the surprise announcement in December that US forces would leave Syria, US officials said withdrawal was conditional on the US not attacking the "Kurds," meaning the terrorist PKK/YPG.  

Turkish officials attacked the US conflation of "Kurds" with the terror group, saying a forthcoming Turkish operation in Syria targets a terrorist group which threatens Arabs, Turkmens, and Kurds alike in Syria.   

In its 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives. The YPG/PYD is its Syrian branch. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us