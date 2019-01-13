WORLD
2 MIN READ
Paris gas blast toll rises to four after body found in rubble
Two firefighters and a Spanish tourist were also killed in the massive blast that gutted part of a building, injured dozen of more people and badly damaged nearby apartments.
Paris gas blast toll rises to four after body found in rubble
A vehicle is overturned amid debris after the explosion of a bakery on the corner of the streets Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise in central Paris on January 12, 2019. / AFP
January 13, 2019

The death toll from a gas explosion in central Paris has risen to four after rescue workers found a woman's body in the rubble, investigators said Sunday.

Rescue workers with sniffer dogs had earlier been searching for a missing woman who lived above the point of Saturday's explosion and who was believed to be in the rubble.

A source close to the investigation said it was still to be confirmed if the body was of the missing woman.

Around 50 people were injured in the explosion and around 150 were evacuated from the area and housed in temporary accommodation because of damage to nearby buildings.

A fire service spokesman said the building hit by the blast needed to be reinforced as clearing operations in the area could continue for about a week.

The Paris ninth district is home to restaurants and tourist attractions including the Musee Grevin wax museum and the popular Rue des Martyrs.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us