WORLD
2 MIN READ
Despite Trump's wall plan, refugees dream of a peaceful life
As Trump continues to insist on the need for a border wall, thousands of people from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have been arriving in Mexico with the aim of getting into the US. Most of them say they are fleeing violence.
Despite Trump's wall plan, refugees dream of a peaceful life
Central American migrants traveling in a caravan to the United States stay in tents at the El Barretal temporary shelter in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico. (January 11, 2019) / AFP
January 11, 2019

President Donald Trump reversed himself on Friday, saying he would hold back from declaring a national emergency to bypass Congress and fund his controversial plan to wall off the US-Mexican border.

Trump's fight with Democrats over their refusal to approve $5.7 billion for the wall project has paralysed Washington, with the president retaliating by refusing to sign off on budgets for swaths of government departments unrelated to the row.

On Thursday, Trump warned of murderers and gangsters spreading across the country during a visit to the US-Mexican border to push his demand for a multi-billion dollar wall.

TRT World's Jon Brain reports on the aspirations of those fleeing violence. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us