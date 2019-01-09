Australian police have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly sending dozens of suspicious packages to embassies and consulates around the country in the past week, officials said Thursday.

Federal police said the man was arrested at his home in rural Victoria state late Wednesday, hours after several consulates in Melbourne received the suspicious packages, which were still being tested to determine their contents.

They alleged that the man had sent 38 parcels in all to consulates and embassies in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.