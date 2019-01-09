WORLD
1 MIN READ
Australian police arrest man over suspicious packages sent to embassies
Federal police said the man was arrested at his home in rural Victoria state late Wednesday.
A firefighter is seen carrying hazardous material bags into the South Korean consulate in Melbourne, Australia, January 9, 2019. Staff have been evacuated as emergency crews respond to a number of incidents involving foreign consulates in Melbourne. Image: AAP Image/James Ross via REUTERS
January 9, 2019

Australian police have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly sending dozens of suspicious packages to embassies and consulates around the country in the past week, officials said Thursday.

Federal police said the man was arrested at his home in rural Victoria state late Wednesday, hours after several consulates in Melbourne received the suspicious packages, which were still being tested to determine their contents.

They alleged that the man had sent 38 parcels in all to consulates and embassies in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.

SOURCE:AFP
