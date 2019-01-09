WORLD
Khan says Pakistan now won’t fight anyone’s war
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan says Islamabad will now have a foreign policy that will benefit its people.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan makes a speech during a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (not seen) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on January 04, 2019. / AA
January 9, 2019

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the country has paid a "heavy price" by becoming a frontline state in the Afghan "jihad" and the US-backed war on terror after September 11, 2001. 

Khan, who visited Turkey last week, to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that Islamabad had allowed itself to be used by world powers.

“From now onwards Pakistan is not going to fight anyone’s war,” Khan told TRT World’sImran Garda in an exclusive interview.

