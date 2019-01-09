The end of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) members in Turkey and abroad is "near," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"I call on all FETO members inside and outside of our country. Your end is near. You have nowhere to go, no step to take," Erdogan said at a symposium on local authorities under the new presidential system.

Erdogan said US-based ringleader of the terror group Fetullah Gulen will come to Turkey "sooner or later."

"I don't know until when those who stood behind FETO [leader Gulen] will continue supporting him, but he will sooner or later come here [to Turkey]," he said.

FETO and Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkey, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

The group is also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, including the military, police, and the judiciary.

Erdogan said that Turkey will follow FETO members "until they don't have a place left to hide in the world."