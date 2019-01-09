WORLD
Suspicious packages sent to diplomatic missions in Australia
Police did not identify any of the embassies or consulates involved. Australian media say the missions affected include the UK, US, New Zealand, India, Japan, Pakistan, South Korea, Germany, Greece, Spain, Seychelles, Switzerland, Croatia and Egypt.
Hazmat and fire crews outside the Indian and French Consulates on St Kilda Road in Melbourne, Australia, January 9, 2019. / Reuters
January 9, 2019

Police in Australia said on Wednesday they are investigating several suspicious packages sent to embassies and consulates, which media reports and other officials said included the US and British missions, in the cities of Melbourne and Canberra.

There were no immediate reports of any harm to staff.

"The packages are being examined by attending emergency services," the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a short statement without providing further details.

"The circumstances surrounding the incidents are being investigated," the statement said.

TRT World spoke to journalist Soraya Lennie in Melbourne for more on this story.

Police did not identify any of the embassies or consulates involved, although the Australian newspaper reported that missions affected included the United Kingdom, New Zealand, India, Japan, Pakistan, South Korea, Germany, Greece, Spain, Seychelles, Switzerland, Croatia and Egypt.

Officials at the US and British consulates separately confirmed suspicious packages had been received.

"We handled the package according to our standard procedures and in close coordination with local authorities ... who are investigating the incident," a spokesman for the US Consulate said.

