TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Six dead after cargo ship sinks off Turkey's coast
The Panama-flagged cargo ship, which was carrying coal and had 13 crew members on board, was heading to Samsun from the Russian port of Azov.
Six dead after cargo ship sinks off Turkey's coast
A cargo ship passes the Bosphorus en route to the Black Sea on April 26, 2018 in Istanbul. / AFP
January 7, 2019

Six crew members were killed and seven others were rescued on Monday after a cargo ship sank in rough seas off Turkey's Black Sea coast, a Turkish official said.

Turkish authorities launched a search and rescue mission off the Black Sea coastal province of Samsun after receiving a distress signal from the Panama-flagged vessel Volgo Balt 214, the Samsun governor's office said.

"Six people are dead and seven were rescued after a Panama-flagged vessel sank off Turkey's Samsun city," Samsun Governor Osman Kaymak said.

The vessel, which was carrying coal and had 13 crew members on board, was heading to Samsun from the Russian port of Azov.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the vessel split into two during the sinking.

The Turkish Coast Guard said a plane, three helicopters and two boats were taking part in the rescue operation.

It was not immediately known why Volgo Balt 214 sank.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us