BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Mercedes aims to be among top two players to scale autonomous tech
Mercedes, Germany's trademark car company, wants to develop a self-driving car, increasing fierce competition with firms like Uber, Google, General Motors and Volkswagen.
Mercedes aims to be among top two players to scale autonomous tech
Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, left, and Ola Kallenius, right, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG. Group Research & Mercedes-Benz Cars Development, pose in front of the new Mercedes GLE during a media day for the Paris Auto show on Oct. 2, 2018. / Reuters
January 6, 2019

Mercedes-Benz’s is not aiming to be the first manufacturer to develop a self-driving car, but it wants to be among the first two players able to scale up the technology, Mercedes-Benz executive Christoph Schroeder told German paper Welt am Sonntag.

Carmakers and tech companies like Uber, Google, General Motors, Volkswagen are vying to roll out robotaxi services for paying customers as a way to enter the ride-hailing business.

Google’s Waymo division has completed the most test miles with prototype vehicles, leading rivals including Volkswagen to acknowledge that Waymo is ahead of the pack in terms of developing a prototype. 

Mercedes-Benz, which is owned by German car and truck maker Daimler is undeterred by Waymo’s progress. 

“We need to be among the top two competitors who are in a position to scale up the technology and bring it into series production,” Schroeder told the paper.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us