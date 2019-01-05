TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey says US team’s visit to Ankara ‘important’ for FETO probe
US judicial authorities requested to see digital data on FETO's link to 2016 defeated coup attempt, said Turkey's Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul.
Turkey says US team’s visit to Ankara ‘important’ for FETO probe
Turkey's Justice Minster Abdulhamit Gul says Turkey is ready to provide all necessary documents to the US for its investigation into the FETO terrorist organisation. / AA
January 5, 2019

A US delegation’s visit to Ankara as part of a probe into Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) will lead to further developments in the case, Turkish justice minister said on Saturday.

Speaking to the reporters in Ankara, Abdulhamit Gul said FETO has been proven a terrorist group and "US acknowledgment in this regard is important."

A US delegation including FBI officials arrived in the Turkish capital on Thursday to discuss developments in US probe into FETO, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Turkey.

Turkish justice minister said the US authorities in Ankara requested to see some digital data on FETO's link to the deadly coup attempt.

Gul said Turkey was ready to provide all necessary documents to the US  for its investigation into the FETO terrorist organisation.

Two prosecutors, one from New York and one from Washington, came to Turkey, Gul said and added: "They saw [the evidence] by themselves and asked questions."

"It was like if everything happened in front of the eyes of a prosecutor in New York."

"So, I think after what the US delegation witnessed, the US investigation [into FETO] will give way to different developments," Gul said.

Trial and extradition

The justice minister said the US  judicial authorities' visit to Ankara was “important” as it is proven that Turkey conducts a fair trial and there was evidence to reach a conclusion.

Gul said the case about FETO leader's extradition was a separate issue , however, US judicial authorities' conclusion would have positive effects on it as well.

He said 241 out of 289 cases related to FETO's 2016 coup attempt were concluded so far.

Justice minister said a total of 3,908 prosecutors and judges were sacked and 31,088 people were remanded or jailed due to their links to the FETO terror group.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, including the military, police, and the judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us