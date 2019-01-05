WORLD
2 MIN READ
Taiwan president vows to defend democracy, way of life
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has insisted her country won't accept a 'one country, two systems' policy favoured by China.
Taiwan president vows to defend democracy, way of life
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, January 5, 2019. / Reuters
January 5, 2019

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen vowed on Saturday to defend the self-ruled island's democracy and way of life, amid renewed tension with giant neighbour China, which threatens to bring Taiwan under its rule by force.

Tsai's comments came days after Chinese President Xi Jinping said nobody could change the fact that Taiwan was part of China, and that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should seek "reunification".

In response, Tsai has said the island would not accept a "one country, two systems" political arrangement with China, while stressing all cross-Strait negotiations needed to be carried out on a government-to-government basis. 

At a news conference with foreign journalists in Taipei on Saturday, Tsai said it would not be possible to accept the system "without betraying the trust and will of the people of Taiwan."

President Tsai called on the international community to support Taiwan in confronting Chinese threats.

In response to plans by the British to establish a military base in the South China Sea, the president said she respects any country exercising its rights of freedom of navigation in the region.

"Taiwan keeps an open mind about it as long as it helps maintain peace in the region ,"  Tsai said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us