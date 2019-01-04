WORLD
Iran to send warships near US waters from March
Tehran sees the presence of US aircraft carriers in the Gulf as a security concern and its navy has sought to counter that by showing the flag near American waters.
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard stand in front of a newly inaugurated high-speed catamaran, in the port city of Bushehr, northern Persian Gulf, Iran, September 13, 2016. (File photo) / AP
January 4, 2019

The Iranian navy will send warships to deploy in the Atlantic from March, a top commander said on Friday, as the country seeks to increase the operating range of its naval forces to the backyard of the United States, its arch foe.

"The Atlantic Ocean is far and the operation of the Iranian naval flotilla might take five months," Rear-Admiral Touraj Hassani was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

A flotilla will leave for the Atlantic early in the Iranian new year, starting from March, Iran's naval deputy commander said.

He said Sahand, a newly-built destroyer, would be one of the warships. 

Sahand has a flight deck for helicopters and Iran says it is equipped with anti-aircraft and anti-ship guns, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles and has electronic warfare capabilities.

Iran sees the presence of US aircraft carriers in the Gulf as a security concern and its navy has sought to counter that by showing the flag near American waters.

Thwarting 'Iranophobia plots'

Hassani said in December that Iran would soon send two to three vessels on a mission to Venezuela.

A senior Iranian military official said last month that the navy could sail in the Atlantic near US waters since US aircraft carriers were allowed to move around in international waters near Iran.

Iran's navy has extended its reach in recent years, launching vessels in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden to protect Iranian ships from Somali pirates.

"By their continuous presence in international waters, Iranian naval forces aim to implement the orders of commander-in-chief of the armed forces (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei), wave the flag of the Iran, thwart the Iranophobia plots, and secure shipping routes," Hassani said.

Tensions with US

A US-Iranian war of words has escalated since US President Donald Trump took Washington out of a world powers’ nuclear deal with Iran in May, and reimposed sanctions on its banking and energy sectors.

Iran has warned that if it cannot sell its oil due to US pressures, then no other regional country will be allowed to do so either, threatening to block the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf. 

A third of the world's sea-borne oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

In recent y ears, there have been periodic confrontations between the Revolutionary Guards and US military in the Gulf, but the number of incidents has dropped in recent months. 

SOURCE:Reuters
